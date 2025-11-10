Ngo Comment

Jana
1d

The far left are ignorant and uneducated. They believe in "revolution" because they are deeply unhappy, deeply troubled or deeply misguided, thinking they must tear it all down, warped by Marxist ideology. But they are wrong. So very, very, wrong.

The American Revolution was entirely different than anything that has ever happened on our planet. It was not about class warfare. It was about self-governance, representation, and liberty not the violent overthrow of social order. Yet these ignorant people know nothing about it.

Let's look at the other "revolutions" and their horrible outcome:

The French Revolution began with ideals of "liberty", but quickly spiraled into class hatred, mass executions, and terror. Anyone who resisted was killed because of hatred, resulting in decades of war, dictatorship, and instability.

The Russian Revolution was explicitly class-based—workers vs. bourgeoisie and it led to gulags, purges, and 70 years of tyranny.

The Chinese Revolution was another purge of landlords and "capitalists" who were exterminated resulting in millions dead.

But in the birthing of America?

No guillotines in the streets.

No systematic execution of the aristocracy.

No "reign of terror."

The Founders wrote a Constitution—not a manifesto of vengeance.

Within months of the Treaty of Paris, we had diplomats meeting the King of England at St. James Palace. We became allies.

Why?

Because the American Revolution wasn’t about destroying a class—it was about creating a system where class didn’t rule.

No king. No divine right. And more importantly, no mob rule. Property rights, rule of law, and individual liberty.

The American Revolution succeeded spectacularly because it wasn’t soaked in class hatred.

The Left foments hate, envy and vengeance and it will reap what it sows.

If we don't stop it now, we can all see where it will lead.

Marilyn F
11h

That was great Andy. Each time I listen to you speak I learn something.

Once again, I encourage everyone to read your book.

It explains in detail how Antifa operates. It’s an interesting read because it moves along like a novel of suspense, but unfortunately, it is real.

