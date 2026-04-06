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Rusty Russ's avatar
Rusty Russ
2h

FFS! What the hell are voters in New England thinking?!?

Virtue signaling (or worse!) is the priority apparently.

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barbie's avatar
barbie
2h

protect kids before trans

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