BOSTON — A child sex offender who was the first elected trans lawmaker in the U.S. was supposed to be sentenced today in Boston but suddenly could not appear due to “health issues.”

Stacie Marie Laughton, formerly Barry C. Laughton

Stacie Marie Laughton, formerly Barry C. Laughton, is a Democrat from Nashua, N.H. who served in the New Hampshire House of Representatives in 2012 and again in 2020. He pleaded guilty in November 2025 to three federal counts of sexual exploitation of children.

Laughton’s partner, Lindsay Groves, who also pleaded guilty

Laughton’s partner, Lindsay Groves, worked at Creative Minds daycare in Tyngsborough, Mass., where she used routine bathroom breaks, including diaper changes, to photograph and abuse children. Groves sent that child sexual abuse material to Laughton.

Stacie Marie Laughton, formerly Barry C. Laughton

Groves, 40, of Hudson, New Hampshire, pleaded guilty in October 2025 to three counts of sexual exploitation of children and one count of distribution of child pornography.

Federal investigators uncovered more than 10,000 messages exchanged over a month in 2023, including discussions about and transfers of abusive content.

At least four of the images involved victims estimated to be 3–5 years old.

Laughton has a checkered criminal history that precedes the federal child sex abuse charges against him. In 2008, he was sentenced to prison for felony credit card fraud and falsifying physical evidence. In 2012, he was elected to the New Hampshire state house but resigned after it emerged that he lacked a final discharge from prison and was therefore ineligible to hold public office.

In 2015, he was arrested and convicted over a bomb threat. He was only sentenced to a suspended jail term and a restitution fine.

In 2022, he was arrested and charged for allegedly stalking a woman. He resigned from his elected position in December that year.

One of Stacie Laughton’s booking photos

Sexual exploitation of children is punishable by a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison and up to 30 years per count, while distribution of child pornography carries a minimum of five years and up to 20 years.

Laughton’s sentencing has been rescheduled to June 4, 2026. Groves’ sentencing is scheduled for June 2.