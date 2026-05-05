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Deanna Nace's avatar
Deanna Nace
2h

Deport to the Phillipines ASAP

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Bill Swickard's avatar
Bill Swickard
2h

This further points to criminals being the mainstay of ANTIFA. Once a criminal, always a criminal

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