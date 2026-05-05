SEATTLE — A Seattle Antifa-linked anarchist and Black Lives Matter activist has been charged with child sex abuse crimes.

Gothic Ghetto, 54, was arrested on April 16. One of Ghetto’s prior legal names was Michael Tyrone Perkins.

Michael Tyrone Perkins legally changed his name to Gothic Ghetto

The King County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation after receiving a CyperTip from the chat messaging app Kik, which is popular with minors, that Ghetto had allegedly uploaded files to the platform that were flagged as child sexual abuse material.

Searches of his devices revealed chat logs in which he allegedly sought out children to groom and sent them the address of his home. Police executed a search warrant at Ghetto’s Shoreline, Wash. apartment and allegedly discovered multiple homemade zine-style printed booklets which contained explicit photos of a child between 7–10 years old, along with sex toys.

Ghetto, who wrote about being on public assistance and supporting welfare fraud, has an online resume that shows he was previously employed as a personal babysitter of a young girl. Ghetto posted multiple videos of him with two young girls on his Instagram.

Gothic Ghetto posted videos of himself with young children in a home

His resume also lists his job as a photojournalist, but he describes himself on social media as an anarchist “propagandist” and zine creator. He was a member of a far-left artist collective called On The Block Seattle. On The Block is an anarchist group dedicated to “decolonization and liberation.”

On The Block released a statement saying that Ghetto was banned from the group’s spaces and activities “until further community determination.”

“As of this morning, we have confirmed from court documents that GothicGhetto was arrested 4/16/2026 and is being charged with the possession and dealing of depictions of CP [child porn],” the statement read. “Given the severity of these charges, we are acting with urgency and precaution for the safety of our community.”

Some leftist community members refuse to believe the charges and speculate that Ghetto was set up by the government in a COINTELPRO-style conspiracy plot due to his leftist activism.

Some leftists believe the charges are fabricated to stop his leftist activism

Ghetto maintained a very active presence online. He celebrated the murder of Charlie Kirk, posted photos of himself attending “No Kings” protests, and lionized leftist murder suspect Luigi Mangione.

“I shed no tears or waste feelings on a man what [sic] has excused r*pe, called for violence against the LGBTQ community, and also perpetuated white supremacy propaganda,” Ghetto wrote.

One of his posts depicted Mangione as a saint with the caption, “Make bad people feel unsafe.” He frequently ranted against ICE, advocating for the abolition of all law enforcement.

Gothic Ghetto on Instagram

Ghetto was released from jail to home detention with electronic monitoring, despite prosecutors alleging that he has helped “sexually abused children to satiate deviant interests and therefore has evidenced the threat he poses to community safety, most specifically minor children.”

According to court records, Ghetto was born in the Philippines and claimed to be in the process of obtaining dual U.S. citizenship.

His trial is scheduled for July 8.