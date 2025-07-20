Exclusive pics: Former VoA Staffer Charged Over Making Death Threats to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, her staff and family
Former Voice of America studio supervisor Seth Jason has been federally charged for allegedly threatening to kill a conservative congresswoman, her staff and family
A former Voice of America staffer, Seth Jason, of Edgewater, Md., was indicted on July 17 for allegedly making repeated death threats against Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, her family and staff.
