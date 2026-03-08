I have finally obtained the mugshot of a violent Portland Antifa member who was convicted last summer for attacking a woman.

Isabel Rosa Araujo — born Philip Haskins-Delici and known by several aliases — was convicted in August 2025 of attempted assault and unlawful use of mace for attacking a female anti-Islam activist in 2024. His mugshot prominently displays a large tattoo across his neck reading: “EVIL TRANS.”

Phillip Haskins-Delici aka ‘Isabel Araujo’

Haskins-Delici identifies as a trans Muslim woman. Originally from Westville, N.J., he moved years ago to Portland, Ore., where he became active in the city’s militant Antifa scene.

Over time, he cycled through a series of identities. Earlier in his activism, he presented as a communist organizer known for appearing in costumes. He later adopted a female Latinx identity before converting to Shia Islam.



He has had “bottom” gender reassignment surgery courtesy of taxpayers in Oregon.

Haskins-Delici when he identified as a communist activist

Haskins-Delici has directed numerous threats at me over the years. Most recently, he suggested violence would come upon me after the U.S. and Israel assassinated Iran’s so-called Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, in airstrikes last week.

“You killed Khamenei and you will pay,” Haskins-Delici wrote in a direct message to me. “You don’t fuck with Shia Muslims and expect to get away with it, Milkshake Infidel.” The “milkshake” insult references when Antifa beat me on the head in 2019 in Portland, Ore. and hurled milkshakes in my face. I suffered a brain bleed from the attack. No one was ever held criminally liable.