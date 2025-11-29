GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A 45-year-old transgender activist was arrested in Alachua County on Nov. 22 after allegedly attempting to grab a child inside a convenience store, exposing her genitals and later assaulting a responding deputy.

Zoe Suzan Wiencek is a biological female

Zoe Suzan Wiencek, a biological female who identifies as a trans man, was taken into custody after a 911 caller reported that Wiencek had screamed at her inside a Circle K and tried to seize her child. The caller also told police that Wiencek pulled down her trousers and flashed her genitals.

Wiencek boasted about the date she started taking testosterone

According to the arrest report, Wiencek initially gave deputies a fake name and birthdate and was drinking beer on the street. After being placed in the patrol vehicle, she complained that her handcuffs were too tight. When the deputy attempted to adjust them, Wiencek allegedly tried to spit on him and said, “Enjoy the AIDS.”

Wiencek is facing charges of violating an open alcohol container ordinance, providing false identification information to an officer, resisting an officer and assaulting an officer.

Her social media is filled with posts showing support for transgender-related politics and discussing her cross-hormone treatment.



“So as some of you all know I’m on H.R.T. [hormone replacement therapy],” Wiencek wrote in July 2021. “I’m 41 going through male puberty pretty much. My skin dry, I have dandruff and break outs.”

In another post, she declared, “Protect trans kids.”

A judge has set her bail at $60,000.