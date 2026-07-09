Democrat Campaign Staffer Behind Death Threat Videos Unmasked
A trans extremist who urges mass killings worked on the campaign of Wisconsin trans congressional candidate 'Katrina DeVille'
A Wisconsin congressional campaign staffer is calling for “trans jihad” and is urging deadly violence against Republicans.
I identified who he really is—and also expose the real identity of his mentor and DSA candidate “Katrina DeVille.”
Read my new report at The Post Millennial.
Watch the videos of him below:
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Not the brightest lamps are they?
Andy, where are the feds on this? Is there legal recourse enabling law enforcement to bring them up on charges for their deadly threats?
It's hard enough to accept the idea that such hatefully debased creatures exist, but to see them openly calling for deadly political violence and doing so with apparent impunity is frightening and deeply disturbing.
We've seen our President targeted for assassination and watched in horror as Charley Kirk was murdered, but instead of unified public outrage we see violent trans extremists calling for more bloodshed. It defies all reason.
I believe your bravery and relentless determination played a major role in helping bring about the recent and historic conviction of the Antifa terrorists in Texas, and I believe your clear-eyed focus on what you've correctly identified as Trantifa will likewise lead to bringing these outrageously malicious individuals to justice as well.
May God bless, guide and protect you as you continue to pursue and expose the truth.