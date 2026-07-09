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MissLadyK's avatar
MissLadyK
16h

Not the brightest lamps are they?

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Sarcastia's avatar
Sarcastia
11h

Andy, where are the feds on this? Is there legal recourse enabling law enforcement to bring them up on charges for their deadly threats?

It's hard enough to accept the idea that such hatefully debased creatures exist, but to see them openly calling for deadly political violence and doing so with apparent impunity is frightening and deeply disturbing.

We've seen our President targeted for assassination and watched in horror as Charley Kirk was murdered, but instead of unified public outrage we see violent trans extremists calling for more bloodshed. It defies all reason.

I believe your bravery and relentless determination played a major role in helping bring about the recent and historic conviction of the Antifa terrorists in Texas, and I believe your clear-eyed focus on what you've correctly identified as Trantifa will likewise lead to bringing these outrageously malicious individuals to justice as well.

May God bless, guide and protect you as you continue to pursue and expose the truth.

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