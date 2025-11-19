Church-Burning Fantasies to Real Fire: Violent Oklahoma Trans Activist Charged Over Another Arson Attack
Convicted arsonist Nathan Click has allegedly set another fire — this time in an occupied building — just days after pleading guilty to other violent crimes.
STILLWATER, Okla. — A 35-year-old transgender activist and sex worker was arrested after allegedly setting fire to an occupied apartment building during a standoff with police in Payne County.
Cassidy Mal Lyss (“Malice”), of Stillwater, was the suspect in an assault and battery reported to police on Nov. 10. When police officers responded to his apartment, he barricaded himself inside, threatened to burn the place down and then allegedly started a fire, according to a police statement.
The suspect is a man who was previously known as Nathan Herbert Click. He tried to escape through a bedroom window during the fire and was apprehended. Firefighters extinguished the flames before they spread to other apartments.
Click was charged with first-degree arson, assault and battery, first-degree robbery, obstructing an officer and threatening to perform an act of violence.
He has an extensive and disturbing criminal history. In 2022, he was charged with setting fire to his room in his family’s home and fleeing while his mother was still inside the home. She called 911, and no one was injured. He was convicted of first-degree arson and sentenced to 10 years in prison, with most of the prison term suspended except for six months. He was ordered to pay only $100 in restitution to his mother.
Click violated his probation, and he served 60 days in jail.
Six days before the Nov. 10 incident, on Nov. 4, Click pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon, larceny of merchandise from a retailer and public intoxication stemming from incidents in August.
Prosecutors have filed a motion to revoke his suspended sentence following the latest arson incident.
As recently as August, Click wrote on Facebook, “May I start burning Churches yet?” Click was active on social media, posting photos of himself, images of the trans flag and promoting his sex work on OnlyFans and other adult websites.
“Damn, I thought I was Hot..Cant [sic] even make a real living selling my body,” he complained in another post.
Click’s bond is set at $75,000. He remains in custody.
Ngo Comment is reader-supported. I keep my reporting free so it reaches everyone, but it takes time, resources, and is risky. If you value this work, please chip in—through a donation or paid subscription.
When will the extreme leniency end towards violent criminals? The guy who slit Iryna’s throat was let out. It’s so freaking crazy! We’re living in Bizarro world.
They should find a place that he can be in with padded walls and never be seen again delusional deranged how desperate would you have to be to think that this is the person you wanna be with yuck🤮🤮🤮🤮.