Alistair MacFarlane Sidener

PORTLAND, Ore. — Ngo Comment can exclusively reveal the face of a Portland trans Antifa militant who took extensive steps to erase his online presence while being arrested multiple times for violent Antifa direct actions this year.

Alistair MacFarlane Sidener, born in 2004, was arrested on Oct. 22 at his family’s home on Southwest Cameron Road in Portland, according to an announcement from FBI Portland. Sidener, whose parents’ home displays Black Lives Matter and other left-wing signs, was federally charged with felony destruction of government property for allegedly damaging surveillance cameras at the ICE facility in Portland during an Antifa riot on June 12.

Alistair MacFarlane Sidener’s home on Southwest Cameron Road in Portland, Ore.

The woke family home of violent felony Antifa suspect Alistair Sidener

The June 12 attack occurred about 48 hours before the first “No Kings” protest and involved masked militants in black bloc besieging the federal building with projectiles and explosives. As during the 2020 BLM-Antifa riot, far-left rioters are trained to destroy CCTV cameras to prevent evidence collection of their crimes.

Sidener was released without bail, consistent with most Antifa suspects charged in federal court in Oregon. His release conditions prohibit him from approaching the ICE facility and from discussing case details with Morgan Lili Rykken, a 25-year-old Trantifa co-conspirator also charged at the state level in connection with the same attack.

On Oct. 28, U.S. Magistrate Judge Stacie Beckerman issued a protective order barring Sidener’s attorney from sharing discovery with his client that includes personal information about law enforcement officers. This restriction suggests prosecutors and the court believe Sidener may be part of a larger, organized extremist network capable of misusing sensitive material.

Repeat Offender in Portland’s Antifa Riot Scene

The October arrest is Sidener’s third known riot-related arrest this year.

On Jan. 21, he participated in an Antifa “direct action” in downtown Portland, where rioters shut down traffic and vandalized businesses as retaliation for the Inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Sidener was arrested for second-degree criminal mischief, interfering with an officer, and resisting arrest. The event marked the third violent anti-Trump attack in a 24-hour span in Portland and included an attack on the Multnomah County Elections Office, which was defaced with anarchist and Antifa symbols.

In August, he pleaded guilty to criminal mischief in exchange for the other charges being dismissed. His sentence amounted to one day in jail, already served during his initial arrest.

Sidener’s booking photo, shown above, comes from that conviction. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office initially refused to release the image, falsely claiming it was exempt from disclosure until I showed them his conviction record. The episode underscores how Oregon’s 2021 mugshot law, passed by Democrat legislators after far-left activists objected to my 2020 reporting, now allows law enforcement broad discretion to withhold public records.

Ongoing State Felony Case

Sidener also faces a pending state felony case stemming from the June 12 Antifa attack on the ICE facility. Prosecutors accuse him of participating in an attempt to set fire to the building alongside other masked militants.

He is charged with:

Two counts of first-degree arson, a felony

Three counts of second-degree criminal mischief

Two counts of reckless burning

Sidener has pleaded not guilty to all the charges. Among his co-defendants is Morgan Lili Rykken, who is now federally barred from discussing his case with. This journalist doubts Sidener will adhere to court rules.

Antifa Presence Wanes at ICE Facility

Since the June assault, Antifa’s organized presence at the ICE facility has noticeably declined — likely due to fears of the heightened surveillance and the promise by the Trump administration to treat Antifa as domestic terrorists. Those who continue to appear at the site now consist primarily of broad radical left-wing coalitions, including pro-Palestinian groups and Mexican nationalists.