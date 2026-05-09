‘Grandpa’s little cumslut princess’

Another antifa activist has been arrested over child sex crimes. Justin Stroup, guitarist for leftist metal band Dead Solace, was charged in upstate New York.

His social media is filled with violent leftist posts. After Charlie Kirk was murdered, Stroup wrote, “Rest in PISS you dirty fucking fascist.”

Justin Stroup

Justin Stroup, second from the left, is a guitarist in the leftist metal band Dead Solace

Read my new report at The Post Millennial.