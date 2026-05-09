Antifa Activist Who Celebrated Charlie Kirk Murder Arrested on Child Sex Crime Charges in New York
For years, Justin Stroup urged people to kill fascists and bigots. Now he’s the latest antifa activist accused of child sex crimes.
Another antifa activist has been arrested over child sex crimes. Justin Stroup, guitarist for leftist metal band Dead Solace, was charged in upstate New York.
His social media is filled with violent leftist posts. After Charlie Kirk was murdered, Stroup wrote, “Rest in PISS you dirty fucking fascist.”
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