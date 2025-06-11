There is a crisis in the U.S. of far-left violent extremism. Significant numbers of leftist extremists believe they can assault people, kill people, carry out arson attacks and riot anytime and anywhere for their causes. “By any means necessary,” they declare and threaten. We are witnessing this in Los Angeles and now the violence has spread across multiple cities in the country. It is the same playbook from 2020 and before.



Watch my June 11, 2025, interview on Newsmax. Veteran riot documenter Julio Rosas joined me on the show. We were on the ground together in 2020 in different cities.