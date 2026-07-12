Another Historic Church Destroyed. Another Trans Suspect Arrested.
The 120-year-old Grandview United Presbyterian Church in Pittsburgh was destroyed
Another trans-identifying person is suspected of torching and destroying yet another historic American church.
The 120-year-old Grandview United Presbyterian Church in Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington neighborhood was destroyed in a suspected arson attack on July 7.
The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Colton Jefferson Normand, who uses the names “Olive” and “Raine.” Police believe he had been squatting on the church property. Officers had previously given him a verbal warning to leave the church on July 2.