Photos posted on Reddit by locals show a suspect being apprehended over the massive church destruction.

Another trans-identifying person is suspected of torching and destroying yet another historic American church.

The 120-year-old Grandview United Presbyterian Church in Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington neighborhood was destroyed in a suspected arson attack on July 7.

The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Colton Jefferson Normand, who uses the names “Olive” and “Raine.” Police believe he had been squatting on the church property. Officers had previously given him a verbal warning to leave the church on July 2.