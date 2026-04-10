Andy Ngo Speaking Live in London at LGB Alliance Conference
The LGB Alliance is a charity working to protect the interests and rights of same-sex attracted people
On Saturday, April 18, I’ll be speaking live in London at the upcoming LGB Alliance conference.
The organization advocates for same-sex attracted people who say their interests have been sidelined by contemporary LGBT activism.
I’ll be discussing the rise of trans violence and terrorism, drawing on my reporting and experiences.
Hope to see you there.
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I'm a gay man in my 70's. I remember Stonewall. None of us marched so that heterosexual male perverts could invade women's sports or their protected spaces.