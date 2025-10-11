On Oct. 10, I went on Tim Pool’s Culture War podcast to discuss Antifa terrorism. I was joined by 2020 veteran riot videographer Richie McGinniss, YouTuber James Klüg and activist Nick Sortor. Two days earlier, I spoke to the President and members of his cabinet at a roundtable meeting about Antifa.



I was on the ground with McGinnis in 2020 in several cities, and we discussed the legacy of that, what lessons weren’t heeded, and what’s different now. To date, there has still been no public inquiry into the 2020 BLM-Antifa riots that killed dozens of people across the U.S. and did billions of dollars in damage to the economy.