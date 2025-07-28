I've been dealing with insomnia recently, and in the time I lie in bed, I have been watching TikTok and Instagram content that I otherwise would never see.

The stuff on these platforms feels like some alien language. Everything is sped up, chopped and crammed together in a way that makes me feel physically sick from information overload. Why is the background music sped up so fast? Why do creators edit their videos so sentences slam into each other? Are milliseconds really that precious? The constant jump cuts and camera angle changes make my head spin.