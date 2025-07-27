Editor’s Note: This report was first published on The Post Millennial

A liberal activist Portland judge has reduced the felony conviction of an extremely violent Portland Antifa member to a misdemeanor that can be later expunged from his record.

Darrell Anthony Kimberlin, 35, who falsely self-identified as a “journalist,” pleaded guilty to felony riot and second-degree criminal mischief over a series of organized violent attacks in locations across Portland in 2020 and 2021.

Violent Portland Antifa member Darrell Anthony Kimberlin

Kimberlin did hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages in attacks with other Antifa members on the Democratic Party of Oregon Headquarters, Umpqua Bank and other properties. He boasted on social media about not revealing who his comrades are and asked for donations as a reward on GoFundMe after he pleaded guilty in a sweetheart deal that resulted in other serious charges being dropped.

Darrell Kimberlin is an extremely violent Portland Antifa member who has been arrested repeatedly

Kimberlin’s crimes and damages were so egregious that prior leftist district attorney Mike Schmidt did not drop the case, unlike the majority of the riot-related crimes committed by far-left extremists in Portland. As part of Kimberlin’s plea deal, he was sentenced to only 18 months probation and over $49,000 in restitution.

Video (by Julio Rosas) of Darrell Kimberlin attacking the Oregon Democrat Party headquarters in January 2021:

The prosecutor’s office also revealed that while his criminal cases were pending, Kimberlin posted personal information of Portland Police officers on the internet, including photographs of their family members. This reporter can report that Kimberlin was at the Antifa direct action when I was beaten in May 2021 in downtown Portland. I observed him dressed in black and wearing a mask that obscured his lower face.

Darrell Kimberlin praised shootings of law enforcement

Darrell Kimberlin complained that his posts praising killings and attempted killings were ‘standing up to racism’

However, on July 11 — over two and a half years after his plea — Judge Angela Lucero, a former activist and advocate for DEI and illegal foreign nationals in the U.S., reduced Kimberlin’s felony conviction to a misdemeanor.

Judge Angela Franco Lucero was appointed as a judge by former Governor Kate Brown in 2019

The act has prompted a rare rebuke from current moderate Multnomah County District Attorney Nathan Vasquez.

“While the court has discretion by statute to reduce a class C felony to a class A misdemeanor, this reduction fails to reflect the immense damage caused by Mr. Kimberlin,” Vasquez said in a statement.

In a story about Judge Lucero’s appointment to the court by woke former governor Kate Brown, Lewis & Clark Law School highlighted her work on DEI initiatives among law students.

“Lucero has volunteered with Refugee Adjustment Day, DACA Renewal Day, and other access-to-justice efforts in her community,” the university boasted. Multiple 2020 violent Antifa riot arrestees were students or alumni of the same law program at Lewis & Clark. The university has a large student chapter of the National Lawyers Guild, a far-left legal nonprofit that provides free legal aid to Antifa and other violent far-left extremists.

Caption: Darrel Kimberlin and his Antifa trans girlfriend Kennedy Birley started a fundraiser after his violent felony conviction

One of Darrell Kimberlin’s X accounts

Darrell Kimberlin used a photo of Andy Ngo during a 2021 assault for his X account

Kimberlin’s conviction reduction to a misdemeanor means that he can petition the court to dismiss his conviction, or have the criminal record expunged altogether later this year.

