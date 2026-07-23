JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas — A trans associate or member of the North Texas Antifa terror cell who was indicted at the state level for allegedly helping the cell’s ringleader evade capture after the July 2025 shooting ambush on an ICE detention center has bonded out of custody.

Samuel Hubbard Power Fowlkes, 23, of Weatherford, Texas, posted a $150,000 bond on July 14. Fowlkes identifies as a woman and uses the name “Lucy.” At least four of his other co-defendants identify as trans.

He was released from the Johnson County Jail last week after a judge lowered his bond from $1 million to $150,000 on June 11. His original bond had been set at $10 million following his January arrest on charges of first-degree felony hindering prosecution of terrorism and third-degree felony tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent.