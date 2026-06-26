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Kelly Harbeson's avatar
Kelly Harbeson
5h

I've said it before and I'll say it again. People that don't accept biology will never accept morality.

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Jana's avatar
Jana
4h

This also illustrates that it can sometimes take years to get enough evidence to bring charges that will stick and result Ina conviction.

It is heartbreaking to imagine this poor mother adopting a baby who turns out to be a monster.

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