A 'Zizian' Trans Death Cult Member Evaded Double Murder Charges for Years—Then the FBI Helped Make a Shocking Breakthrough
The Zizian trans death cult saga takes a major turn.
A member of the vegan trans death cult known as the Zizians has finally been charged in the brutal execution-style murders of her parents after the case went cold for three and a half years. The breakthrough came after a shocking discovery on her phone after she was arrested last year alongside the cult’s leader, “Ziz.”
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I've said it before and I'll say it again. People that don't accept biology will never accept morality.
This also illustrates that it can sometimes take years to get enough evidence to bring charges that will stick and result Ina conviction.
It is heartbreaking to imagine this poor mother adopting a baby who turns out to be a monster.