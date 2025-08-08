New York, N.Y. — A transgender New York City career criminal who has been arrested over 20 times since September 2024, including allegedly for hijacking a Metro subway train, was finally caught and arrested.

Justin "Justine" Randall-Pizarro, an 18-year-old male, has racked up charges of burglary, reckless endangerment, train surfing, larceny of transit property, assault, and more over four separate incidents spanning months. Some media reports call the suspect a "young woman."

The most jaw-dropping incident came on July 17, when Randall-Pizarro allegedly used stolen keys to break into and drive an N train out of a station in Astoria, Queens. No injuries were reported, but according to court documents, a witness warned him he could kill someone. Randall allegedly shrugged: “Oh well,” and bragged about hitting high speeds after taking control of the train.

Again and again, prosecutors asked for bail after each arrest, but New York City judges denied the request, and he was released on a personal recognizance. He then skipped out on court hearings, leading to a warrant being issued for his arrest earlier this week.

Randall-Pizarro was arrested on the warrant and is now being held pending a bail hearing. Social media posts reveal a years-long obsession with the MTA, including a YouTube channel dedicated to trains.